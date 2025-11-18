Drug suspect arrested in Iloilo City buy-bust

A 26-YEAR-OLD man was arrested in a buy-bust that yielded more or less 80 grams of shabu in Barangay Calumpang, Molo, Iloilo City, at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

The suspect was identified as alias Boss, a high-value individual (HVI) and resident of Molo District, Iloilo City.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the units involved in the operation.

“I commend our operating units for this accomplishment, which reflects PRO 6’s unwavering commitment to curb the ill effects of illegal drugs and protect our communities. Let this serve as a strong warning: we will not stop until every drug personality is brought to justice,” Ligan said.

He emphasized the importance of public vigilance and support in the collective efforts to achieve a safer, drug-free Western Visayas.

Authorities recovered from alias Boss six heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets and one knot-tied plastic bag of shabu, buy-bust and proceeds money, a black Realme cellular phone, several empty plastic sachets, a disposable lighter, and other non-drug items.

The arrest was carried out by the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit in Western Visayas, together with the Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas, Police Drug Enforcement Group-Special Operations Unit 6, and Iloilo City Police Station 4.

The suspect is under police custody for documentation and the filing of charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The offenses carry penalties of life imprisonment to death and fines ranging from P500,000 to P10 million. (Leo Solinap)