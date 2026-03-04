Drug suspect arrested in Iloilo City, P476,000 shabu seized

A SARI-SARI store owner tagged as a high-value individual (HVI) was arrested and around 70 grams of shabu worth P476,000 were confiscated during a buy-bust in Barangay Bolilao, Mandurriao District, Iloilo City, at 9:25 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2026.

The suspect, identified as alias Danny Hol, 38, a resident of the barangay, was taken into custody by the Iloilo City Police Office-City Drug Enforcement Unit (Icpo CDEU) in a coordinated operation with support from the Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU) in Western Visayas (RIU 6), Icpo Swat Team, and Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 10.

Recovered from the suspect were five heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets and one knot-tied transparent plastic bag containing shabu, buy-bust money, and several non-drug items.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), lauded the operating units for their successful enforcement action.

“This operation underscores our sustained and intensified campaign against illegal drugs in Western Visayas. The arrest of a high-value individual sends a strong message that we will relentlessly pursue those who continue to endanger our communities. We remain committed to protecting families from the destructive effects of illegal drugs,” Ligan said.

The suspect is facing charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act (RA) 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Conviction of these offenses carries a penalty of life imprisonment and a fine ranging from P500,000 to P10,000,000.

Police officials emphasized that continued public cooperation is vital to the success of anti-illegal drug operations.

PRO 6 called on community members to report any illegal drug activities and assured them of sustained law enforcement efforts to protect local neighborhoods. (Leo Solinap)