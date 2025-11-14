Drug suspect arrested, P1.23M in shabu seized in Balasan

THE Station Drug Enforcement Team of the Municipal Police Station in Balasan arrested a newly identified high-value individual during an operation in Barangay Poblacion Norte, Balasan, Iloilo around 8:40 a.m. on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

The suspect, alias Nyor, 43, was apprehended after police recovered an estimated 181.4 grams of shabu valued at P1,233,520.

According to police report, the operation was launched following complaints from residents regarding the suspect’s alleged drug activities.

A two-week surveillance confirmed his involvement, revealing that he had been sourcing illegal drugs from Metro Manila and distributing them in the Balasan area.

The suspect is now under the custody of Balasan Municipal Police Station and is facing charges for violating Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, provincial director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), said the police remains firm in its campaign against illegal drugs to maintain peace, order, and public safety in the province.

Razalan commended the operating team for their efforts and thanked the community for its assistance.

“I laud the Balasan MPS for their relentless pursuit against illegal drugs,” Razalan said.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operatives involved in the operation, saying the agency’s continued efforts to dismantle illegal drug networks in Western Visayas.

“I commend our operatives for their excellent work and encourage the public to remain vigilant and supportive of our campaign,” Ligan said.

The Police Regional Office in Western Visayas said the operation is part of its ongoing, intelligence-driven anti-illegal drug efforts in the region, emphasizing its continued enforcement work in Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)