Drug suspect arrested, P442,000 shabu seized in Pototan

A HIGH-VALUE individual (HVI) was arrested and approximately 65 grams of substance believed to be shabu worth P442,000 were seized in a drug bust in Barangay Igang, Pototan, Iloilo on September 12, 2024.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, director of the Iloilo Provincial Police Office (Ippo), commended the operatives for their successful operation.

“The arrest of this high-value individual and the seizure of a substantial amount of illegal drugs highlight the relentless efforts of your Ilonggo cops to safeguard our communities from the dangers of illegal substances,” Razalan said.

The joint operation was conducted by the Pototan Municipal Police Station’s Station Drug Enforcement Team and the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit of the Ippo.

Alias Rey, 39, of Barangay Igang, was apprehended during the operation.

The suspect is now under police custody and will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap)