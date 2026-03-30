Drug suspect arrested, P564,000 shabu seized in Dumangas, Iloilo

OPERATIVES of the Station Drug Enforcement Team (SDET) of the Dumangas Municipal Police Station (MPS) arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and seized approximately 83 grams of shabu valued at P564,400 during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Lacturan, Dumangas, Iloilo, at about 11:45 p.m. on March 29, 2026.

Police identified the suspect as alias Okey, 48, male, married, a laborer and resident of Barangay Lacturan, Dumangas, Iloilo, who was classified as HVI involved in illegal drug activities.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, provincial director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), commended the Dumangas MPS for the successful operation and acknowledged the support of the community.

“Congratulations Dumangas MPS sa inyo madinalag-on nga pagkadakop sang isa ka identified high-value drug personality dira sa inyo banwa. Ginapasalamatan man naton ang pagsalig sang aton mga pumuluyo sa aton Ilonggo Cops pinaagi sa pagpadangat sang impormasyon nga nangin madinalag-on ang ginhiwat nga operasyon. Padayon ang aton mabaskog nga kampanya kontra ilegal nga droga sa bug-os nga probinsya, para sa kaayuhan sang aton kumunidad,” Razalan said.

(Congratulations Dumangas MPS on your successful arrest of an identified high-value drug personality in your town. We also thank the trust of our people in our Ilonggo Cops by providing information that the operation was successful. Our strong campaign against illegal drugs continues throughout the province, for the benefit of our community.)

The operation was carried out by the SDET under the leadership of Police Major Kenn Albert Lepsia, chief of police, following information provided by concerned citizens regarding the suspect’s alleged drug activities.

Authorities said the suspect had been under surveillance for about a month, during which operatives confirmed his involvement in sourcing illegal drugs from Iloilo City and distributing them in Dumangas, Iloilo.

During the operation, police confiscated more or less 83 grams of shabu with an estimated Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P564,400.

The arrested suspect is currently detained at the Dumangas MPS and will face charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Under the direction of Razalan, the Ippo has intensified its anti-illegal drug campaign to sustain efforts in curbing drug activities and ensuring the safety of communities across the province. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)