Drug suspect nabbed in Calinog; P1.08M shabu seized

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), through the Calinog Municipal Police Station (MPS), arrested a high-value individual in Barangay Poblacion Ilaya, Calinog, Iloilo, at 2:33 a.m. on August 27, 2025.

Arrested was alias Braks. Seized from him were around 160 grams of shabu with a standard drug price of P1,088,000.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, PRO 6 director, commended the successful operation and reiterated the command’s commitment to eradicating illegal drugs in the region.

“This accomplishment reflects our relentless fight against the proliferation of illegal drugs. We will continue to strengthen our operations and partnerships with the community to secure a safer and drug-free Western Visayas,” Ligan said.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), also commended the Calinog MPS for its commitment to combating illegal drugs.

“I congratulate the Calinog MPS on their successful operation against illegal drugs. This victory shows that if we work together, we can easily stop the spread of harmful drugs in our beloved province,” he said in Ilonggo.

The items confiscated from the suspect included two knot-tied and three heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of shabu, a digital weighing scale, and a black pouch.

Braks and the pieces of evidence seized from him have been placed in the custody of the Calinog MPS for disposition concerning violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap)