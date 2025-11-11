Drug suspect nabbed in Iloilo City drug bust

POLICE authorities arrested a high-value drug suspect and seized around 60 grams of substance believed to be shabu during a buy-bust conducted in Barangay Laguda, La Paz District, Iloilo City, at around 10:23 p.m. on November 10, 2025.

The suspect, known by the aliases Toto and Bert, 36, married, and a resident of La Paz District, Iloilo City, was identified as a high-value individual (HVI).

He was apprehended by members of the City Drug Enforcement Unit of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), in coordination with the Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 2 and the Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU) in Western Visayas.

Police recovered from the suspect seven heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, buy-bust money, a Suzuki Burgman motorcycle with its ignition key, and other non-drug items.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operatives for the successful arrest and drug seizure.

“This accomplishment underscores our unwavering commitment to intensify the campaign against illegal drugs and to protect our communities from the harm they bring. I urge all our personnel to remain steadfast, disciplined, and proactive in our shared mission to create a safer and drug-free Western Visayas, in line with our mantra of a Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas,” Ligan said.

The suspect is now under the custody of ICPS 2 and faces charges for violating Sections 5 and 11 of Article II of Republic Act (RA) 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. These offenses carry penalties of life imprisonment to death and fines ranging from P500,000 to P10 million. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)