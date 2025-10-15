Drug suspect nabbed in Iloilo City; P374,000 shabu seized

A DRUG bust conducted by the Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 8 in Barangay Jalandoni Estate, Lapuz District, Iloilo City resulted in the arrest of a high-value individual (HVI).

The operation also led to the seizure of around 55 grams of shabu worth P374,000 around 9:59 p.m. Monday, October 13, 2025.

The suspect, identified only as alias Lan, 36, a tricycle driver, and a resident of Iloilo City, was apprehended after selling shabu to an undercover police officer.

Recovered from the suspect were 10 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing shabu, buy-bust money, and several non-drug items.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating unit for the successful operation.

“I commend the operating units for their efforts that led to the successful seizure of illegal drugs and the arrest of the suspect involved. This accomplishment reflects our steadfast commitment to the PNP’s intensified campaign against illegal drugs,” Ligan said.

“Let this serve as a strong warning to those who continue to engage in illegal drug activities, there is no safe haven for you,” he added.

The suspect is now under the custody of ICPS 8 and will face charges for violation of Sections 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs) and 11 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs) of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The offenses carry a penalty of life imprisonment and fines ranging from P500,000 to P10 million.

The operation forms part of the ongoing anti-illegal drug campaign of the PRO 6 under the leadership of Ligan, in coordination with the Iloilo City Police Office.

Authorities continue to strengthen intelligence and enforcement operations in Iloilo City and nearby areas to curb the proliferation of illegal drugs and ensure public safety. (Leo Solinap)