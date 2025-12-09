Drug suspect nabbed in Pototan; half million 'shabu' seized

A NEWLY identified high-value individual (HVI) was arrested in a buy-bust conducted by the Station Drug Enforcement Team of the Pototan Municipal Police Station (MPS) in Barangay Barasan, Pototan, Iloilo, at around 11 a.m. on December 8, 2025.

The operation, led by Police Major Bryan I. Alamo, chief of police, resulted in the confiscation of 80 grams of substance believed to be shabu worth P544,000.

Police identified the suspect as alias Paeng, 52, a former Barangay Kagawad, single, unemployed, and a resident of Barangay Barasan.

The operation was launched following reports from residents about his alleged drug activities. After two weeks of surveillance, police confirmed that the suspect was sourcing illegal drugs from Iloilo City and distributing them in Pototan.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, provincial director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), commended the Pototan police for the successful operation and thanked the community for its cooperation.

“Aton gid ginadayaw ang dedikasyon sang Pototan MPS sa sining pagkadakop sang isa naman ka drug personality. Padayon ang aton panawagan sa aton mga pumuluyo sa pagbantay sa mga indibidwal angut sa ilegal nga droga agud maprotektahan ang aton banwa kag probinsya agud mapabilin ang kalinong kag katawhay sang aton lugar,” Razalan said.

(We commend the dedication of the Pototan MPS in the arrest of another drug personality. We continue to appeal to our residents to monitor individuals related to illegal drugs in order to protect our town and province in order to maintain peace and order in our area.)

The suspect is under the custody of Pototan MPS and will be charged for violating Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)