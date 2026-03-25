Drug suspect nabbed, P1.02M shabu seized in Oton buy-bust

OPERATIVES OF the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit 6 (RPDEU 6) arrested a 38-year-old high-value individual (HVI) and seized 150 grams of shabu valued at P1,020,000 during a buy-bust operation in Zone 2, Barangay Cagbang, Oton, Iloilo at 12:58 a.m. on March 25, 2026.

The suspect identified as alias Pringle, who had a previous arrest for the same offense and was released in 2021, remained under case monitoring for two months before the arrest.

RPDEU 6 carried out the operation with support from the Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU) 6, Philippine Drug Enforcement Group-Special Operations Unit (PDEG SOU) 6, and the Oton Municipal Police Station.

Authorities recovered 12 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu, buy-bust money, and other non-drug items from the suspect.

Police said they will file charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, against the suspect.

The arrest of Pringle, classified as an HVI, highlights the continued efforts of law enforcement agencies to target key personalities involved in illegal drug activities in Iloilo province.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, Police Regional Office (PRO) 6 director, commended the operating units for the successful operation and reiterated the agency’s intensified campaign against illegal drugs.

“This accomplishment reflects our relentless commitment to rid our communities of illegal drugs. Let this serve as a strong warning to those who continue to engage in this unlawful activity, we will not stop until every drug personality is held accountable. At the same time, we urge the public to remain vigilant and continue supporting our efforts in building safer and drug-free communities,” Ligan said.

Authorities emphasized that sustained intelligence monitoring and coordinated operations remain critical in suppressing the illegal drug trade and ensuring public safety in Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)