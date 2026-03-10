Drug suspect nabbed, P1.08M shabu seized in Santa Barbara

SANTA Barbara Municipal Police Station (MPS) operatives arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and seized around 160 grams of shabu worth P1,088,000 during a buy-bust in Barangay Zone VI, Santa Barbara, Iloilo at 11:45 a.m. on March 9, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating units for the successful anti-drug operation.

“I, together with our command group, commend our operatives for the seizure of this large amount of illegal drugs. This operation underscores our unwavering commitment to fight the drug menace and protect our communities. We will continue to pursue all individuals involved in illegal activities and hold them accountable under the law,” Ligan said.

Police identified the arrested suspect as alias Froi, 40, a resident of Santa Barbara, Iloilo.

Authorities said the operation resulted in the confiscation of 13 transparent plastic sachets containing shabu weighing about 160 grams with a standard drug price of P1,088,000.

Aside from the suspected illegal drugs, operatives also recovered the marked buy-bust money and other non-drug items from the suspect during the operation.

Police said the suspect is now under police custody for proper disposition while the seized suspected illegal drugs were documented and will be submitted to the crime laboratory for examination.

Criminal charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being prepared against the suspect. (Leo Solinap)