Drug suspect nabbed, P1.36M shabu seized in Oton buy-bust

OPERATIVES OF the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) 6 arrested a high-value individual and seized 200 grams of shabu worth P1,360,000 during a buy-bust operation at Lumina Homes Subdivision, Barangay Abilay Norte, Oton, Iloilo at 11:54 p.m. March 19, 2026.

Police identified the suspect as alias Jan2x, 37, a resident of Barangay Abilay Norte. Records show a prior arrest for violations of Republic Act (RA) 9165.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, director of Police Regional Office (PRO) 6, commended the units for the operation.

“I commend everyone for a job well done. This accomplishment speaks volumes about what we can achieve when we work together for a common good. PRO 6 assures the public that they will not stop until a drug-free region will be achieved,” Ligan said.

Police recovered 10 plastic sachets and three knot-tied transparent plastic bags containing shabu. They also seized buy-bust money, proceeds of the illegal transaction, and empty plastic sachets.

The RPDEU 6 conducted the operation after a month of surveillance. The unit coordinated with the Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU) 6, the Provincial Drug Enforcement Group – Special Operations Unit 6, and the Oton Municipal Police Station.

Investigation revealed Jan2x operated within Iloilo City and nearby municipalities.

Authorities said the suspect faces charges for violation of Section 5 and Section 11 of RA 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The seized drugs will undergo forensic laboratory examination. The suspect remains under police custody pending the filing of charges.

Authorities asked the public to report suspicious activities to support the National Government campaign against illegal drugs in Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)