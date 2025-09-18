Drug suspect nabbed, P340,000 shabu seized in Iloilo City buy-bust

A HIGH-VALUE individual (HVI) was arrested and about 50 grams of suspected shabu worth P340,000 were seized in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Magsaysay, La Paz, Iloilo City, around 7:28 a.m. on September 18, 2025.

The suspect, identified only as alias Toto Chan, 32, a resident of Mandurriao District, Iloilo City, was apprehended by personnel of Iloilo City Police Station 2 with support from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency–Iloilo Provincial Office.

Seized during the operation were three heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, buy-bust money and several non-drug items.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas, lauded the operatives for the successful operation.

“This operation reflects the dedication and hard work of our police operatives on the ground. Let this be a strong warning to those who continue to engage in illegal drugs: We will never stop pursuing you. Our commitment is clear — to give Western Visayas a safer, more peaceful and drug-free community,” Ligan said.

The suspect is under the custody of Police Station 2 and will face charges for violating Sections 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs) and 11 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs) of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)