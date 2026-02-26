Drug suspect nabbed; P408,000 worth of shabu seized in Capiz

A HIGH-VALUE individual (HVI) was arrested after police seized around 60 grams of shabu worth P408,000 during a buy-bust in Barangay Lawaan, Roxas City, Capiz, at 3:58 p.m. on February 25, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), identified the suspect as alias Papanort, 37, a resident of President Roxas, Capiz. He was listed as a high-value individual.

“The arrest of the high-value individual sends a clear message that we remain relentless in targeting those who continue to peddle illegal substances in our communities. We will intensify our operations and ensure that the involved in the drug trade are held accountable under the law,” Ligan said.

Operatives of the Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO) Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) carried out the operation in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Capiz Provincial Office.

Recovered during the operation were 12 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing shabu, buy-bust money and several non-drug items.

Authorities said the confiscated illegal drugs weighed more or less 60 grams with a standard drug price of P408,000.

The arrested suspect is under police custody for proper disposition. He will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, particularly Section 5 (sale of dangerous drugs) and Section 11 (possession of dangerous drugs). (Leo Solinap)