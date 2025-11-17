Drug suspect nabbed, P442,000 shabu seized in Mandurriao

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and seized around 65 grams of shabu during a buy-bust in Barangay Bakhaw, Mandurriao District, Iloilo City, around 1:20 p.m. Saturday, November 15, 2025.

Police identified the suspect as alias To or Kompol, 60, from Purok 2, Pavia, Iloilo, who was temporarily staying in Barangay Bakhaw, Mandurriao District at the time of the operation.

The suspect was arrested after selling illegal drugs to an undercover officer.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), said the operation underscored the unit’s continued campaign against illegal drugs.

“This successful operation is a testament to our strengthened campaign against illegal drugs. We will continue to pursue those who persist in engaging in illegal drug activities and ensure that communities in Western Visayas remain safe and drug-free. I salute our operatives for their professionalism, and we call on the public to continue supporting the police in our collective fight against illegal drugs,” Ligan said.

Authorities recovered seven sachets of shabu, buy-bust money, and several non-drug paraphernalia. Police estimated the confiscated drugs to have a street value of about P442,000.

The suspect was detained at Iloilo City Police Station 10 pending the filing of charges for violating Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap)