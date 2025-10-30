Drug suspect nabbed, P884,000 shabu seized in Iloilo City buy-bust

A HIGH-VALUE individual (HVI) alias Alvin, 34, was arrested during a buy-bust operation executed by the Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 9 in Barangay M.H. Del Pilar, Jaro District, Iloilo City, at approximately 7:40 p.m. on October 29, 2025.

Alvin, a native of Barangay Tacas and temporarily residing in the area of arrest, was discovered with four sachets of shabu, totaling around 130 grams, which have an estimated street value of P884,000.

Police also confiscated a .38-caliber revolver loaded with three live ammunition, buy-bust money, and various drug paraphernalia.

The suspect is now detained at ICPS 9 and will be facing charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act (RA) 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. He will also be charged for violation of RA 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act for possession of an unlicensed firearm, punishable by imprisonment of up to 12 years.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operatives of ICPS9 for their dedication and persistence in combating illegal drugs and loose firearms.

“Our relentless campaign against illegal drugs and loose firearms continues. The recovery of both illegal drugs and an unlicensed firearm in this operation reflects our strong commitment to safeguarding communities from crime and violence. PRO 6 remains firm in its mission to create a safer and drug-free Western Visayas,” Ligan said.

The operation demonstrates PRO 6's ongoing commitment to enhance anti-illegal drug and crime suppression efforts in the region, further promoting peace and public safety. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)