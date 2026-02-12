Drug suspect rearrested, P816,000 shabu seized in Pavia buy-bust

A 46-YEAR-OLD high-value individual (HVI) was rearrested and about 120 grams of shabu worth P816,000 were seized in a buy-bust operation on NIA Road, Barangay Pandac, Pavia, Iloilo around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

The suspect, identified only by the alias Jack, is married, unemployed and a resident of Surallah, South Cotabato. Authorities said he is temporarily staying in Passi City, Iloilo.

Police classified the suspect as an HVI. He has a previous arrest for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, in South Cotabato.

Seized from his possession were eight heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing shabu, along with buy-bust money, proceeds money and other non-drug items.

The operation was carried out by personnel of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit in Western Visayas, in coordination with the Regional Investigation Division 6, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Group – Special Operations Unit in Western Visayas and the Pavia Municipal Police Station (MPS).

The arrested suspect is under the custody of the Pavia MPS for proper disposition. He will face charges for violation of RA 9165.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating teams for the successful anti-drug operation.

“I commend all the personnel involved in this successful operation. This accomplishment reflects our unwavering commitment to protect our communities from the scourge of illegal drugs. Let this serve as a reminder that through vigilance, teamwork, and intelligence-driven operations, we can continue to make Western Visayas safer and drug-free,” Ligan said.

Authorities said the operation forms part of the intensified campaign of PRO 6 against illegal drugs in Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)