Drug suspect yields P2-M shabu in Iloilo City

A 29-YEAR-OLD jobless man tagged as a high-value individual (HVI) yielded 295 grams of shabu worth P2,006,000 during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Lopez Jaena Sur, La Paz District, Iloilo City at 6:20 p.m. on March 15, 2026.

Police identified the suspect as alias Yob, a resident of Barangay Banuyao, La Paz District, Iloilo City.

Operatives recovered 12 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of shabu from the suspect, along with buy-bust and proceeds money and several empty plastic sachets.

The operation followed a month of intelligence monitoring after community members reported the suspect's activities in Iloilo City and nearby towns.

Personnel of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) 6 carried out the operation in coordination with the Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU) 6 and the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group – Special Operations Unit (PDEG-SOU) 6.

Police said the suspect remains in custody and faces charges for violating Section 5 and Section 11 of Republic Act (RA) 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

Police reported the arrest as part of the intensified anti-illegal drug campaign by PRO 6 to dismantle drug networks and prevent the proliferation of illegal drugs.

The suspect remains in detention while investigators complete documentation for filing charges in court.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 6, commended the operating units for the operation.

“The successful seizure of illegal drugs in this operation reflects the unwavering commitment of our law enforcement units in protecting our communities from the harmful effects of illegal drugs. We assure the public that PRO 6 will continue to intensify its anti-illegal drug operations in close coordination with other law enforcement agencies,” Ligan said.

Ligan emphasized the importance of community vigilance and cooperation with authorities to maintain peace and order. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)