DSWD 6 activates quick response teams for Super Typhoon Nando

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development Field Office in Western Visayas (DSWD 6), through its Disaster Response Management Division (DRMD), has fully activated its Regional, Provincial, and Municipal Quick Response Teams (QRTs) in preparation for the impact of Super Typhoon Nando on September 23, 2025.

The activation followed Memorandum 61 issued by the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) thaat placed its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) under blue alert status in response to Nando.

The DSWD 6 EOC also went on full activation along with all QRTs to ensure immediate disaster response.

“QRT members were instructed to monitor incidents involving affected or displaced families and individuals within their areas, extend technical assistance to Local Social Welfare and Development Offices on DROMIC reporting, and remain ready for deployment at any time,” the agency said.

The directive also required QRTs to implement psychosocial interventions and establish Child-Friendly and Women-Friendly Spaces for internally displaced persons (IDPs).

To enhance coordination, DSWD 6 ordered all provinces to maintain and update live files to track prepositioned relief goods and supplies of both the agency and local government units.

These measures fall under DSWD’s activation of its three response clusters: Camp Coordination and Camp Management, Internally Displaced Persons Protection, and Food and Non-Food Items.

DSWD 6 stressed that it remains ready to provide assistance to communities affected by the typhoon.

“We will ensure that no family is left behind,” the agency added. (Leo Solinap)