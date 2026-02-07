DSWD 6 assists 76 stranded, reports 4,972 affected by 'Basyang'

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development in Western Visayas (DSWD 6), through its Iloilo Quick Response Team, distributed ready-to-eat food (RTEF) items to 76 locally stranded individuals in Barangay Bay-ang, Ajuy, Iloilo after sea travel was canceled due to Tropical Depression Basyang, leaving them unable to proceed to EB Magalona Port in Negros Occidental.

The assistance was provided to support the stranded individuals while they awaited the resumption of sea travel and transportation back to their respective home provinces following the weather disturbance.

DSWD 6 said the response operations were conducted in line with the directives of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian to ensure the immediate provision of assistance to individuals affected or displaced by tropical cyclones.

Based on Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center (Dromic) Report No. 04 as of 12 p.m. on February 7, 2026, "Basyang" affected seven local government units and 11 barangays across Western Visayas.

A total of 1,475 families, or 4,972 persons, were reported affected by the weather disturbance, it said.

Of the affected population, 145 families, or 209 persons, were staying in six open evacuation centers, while nine families, or 36 persons, were temporarily seeking shelter outside evacuation centers, mostly with relatives or friends.

DSWD 6 said there were no reported totally or partially damaged houses as of the latest assessment, noting that validation and field assessment remain ongoing.

The agency reported that the total cost of assistance provided so far amounted to P223,291.

Available relief resources in Western Visayas as of 8 p.m. on February 6, 2026, reached P143,270,816.29, consisting of P140,270,816.29 worth of food and non-food items and P3,000,000 in standby funds.

DSWD 6, led by Regional Director Joselito Estember, said the office continues to operate under a 24-hour monitoring status to closely track the situation of communities affected by Tropical Cyclone Basyang across the region.

The agency is coordinating with local government units for the consolidation and verification of data on displaced individuals and remaining locally stranded individuals, which will be reflected in succeeding Dromic reports.

DSWD 6 said it continues to assess conditions in affected local government units to determine the necessary interventions and assistance needed, ensuring that timely and appropriate aid reaches affected individuals and families.

The department said coordination with concerned agencies and local government units remains ongoing as response teams stay on standby for possible augmentation of assistance should conditions worsen.

DSWD 6 reiterated that its response operations are guided by national directives prioritizing the safety, welfare, and immediate needs of communities impacted by tropical cyclones and related hazards. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)