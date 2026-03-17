DSWD 6 distributes emergency cash aid to 1,159 typhoon-hit families

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development Field Office in Western Visayas (DSWD 6) distributed emergency cash assistance to 1,159 families affected by Typhoon Tino in the municipalities of Hamtic, Tobias Fornier, and Anini-y in Antique on March 16, 2026.

The assistance was part of the government’s Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) program aimed at helping disaster-stricken households recover and meet their basic needs.

The DSWD 6 said the aid was extended in line with the directive of Secretary Rex Gatchalian and the mandate of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ensure continuous support to affected families until they fully recover.

The agency emphasized that all distributions were carried out through a “thorough and transparent process,” guided by Memorandum Circular 11, which outlines the Revised Guidelines on the Conduct of Emergency Cash Transfers.

A total of 995 beneficiaries from the municipality of Hamtic received assistance, followed by 110 beneficiaries from Tobias Fornier and 54 beneficiaries from Anini-y.

All recipients were classified as either slightly or severely affected by the weather disturbance.

Under the ECT program, severely affected families received P10,325 each, while slightly affected families were given P5,369 to support their immediate recovery and daily subsistence needs.

The distribution was facilitated by DSWD personnel, known as the “Angels in Red Vests,” who ensured that financial aid reached the rightful beneficiaries in an orderly and efficient manner.

Alongside the payout on March 16, the agency also conducted registration for the BBM Serbisyo, or “Basta Beripikado Mabilis ang Serbisyo,” an online platform designed to streamline the delivery of social services.

The system uses the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) ID to verify beneficiaries, prevent fraud and duplication, and improve efficiency in service distribution.

The DSWD underscored that the ongoing intervention reflects the government’s commitment to providing timely and responsive assistance to communities affected by disasters, particularly in areas heavily impacted by recent weather disturbances.

The agency added that it will continue to monitor affected families and extend necessary support as part of its mandate to assist vulnerable sectors during times of crisis. (Leo Solinap)