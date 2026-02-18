DSWD 6 extends P1.14M aid to Benedicto fire victims

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development in Western Visayas (DSWD 6) has extended P1,146,211.18 in total humanitarian assistance to 387 persons or 113 families affected by a fire in Barangay Benedicto, Jaro District, Iloilo City, as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

DSWD 6 Director Joselito Estember said the agency continues to provide immediate relief and psychosocial interventions in compliance with the directives of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian.

“In line with the directives of President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. and DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, DSWD continues to closely monitor the situation and extend necessary support to the affected families,” Estember said.

He added that relief assistance and other appropriate interventions “will remain readily available,” assuring the public that no family will be left behind during the crisis.

Based on the Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center Report 01 as of 4 p.m. on February 17, 2026, the fire affected one local government unit, particularly Barangay Benedicto in Jaro district.

A total of 387 persons or 113 families were affected by the incident. Of the total number, 315 persons or 88 families are currently staying inside two open evacuation centers, while 72 persons or 25 families are temporarily sheltered outside evacuation centers with relatives or friends.

Damage assessment showed that 86 houses were destroyed, while four were damaged.

DSWD 6 reported that P692,194.18 worth of assistance has been provided by the agency. This includes 323 non-food items amounting to P510,196; 106 ready-to-eat food items worth P91,524; and 106 family food packs valued at P90,474.18.

The local government unit also extended P454,017 in assistance to the affected families, bringing the total humanitarian assistance from DSWD, the local government unit and other partners to P1,146,211.18.

Estember personally visited the evacuation center in Barangay Benedicto to assess the condition of internally displaced persons and ensure that immediate assistance was delivered.

Through its Iloilo Quick Response Team led by Team Leader Richard Sevilla, DSWD 6 conducted on-site assessment and provided psychological first aid to help affected residents cope with the emotional and psychological impact of the fire.

“The affected families were immediately assessed to determine their urgent needs, while Psychological First Aid was administered to help individuals cope with the emotional and psychological impact of the incident,” the agency said.

DSWD 6 continues to coordinate with the local government unit to monitor the condition of displaced families and ensure that their basic needs are addressed. (Leo Solinap)