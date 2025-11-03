DSWD 6 on red alert as Tino threatens Western Visayas

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development in Western Visayas (DSWD 6) has intensified its readiness measures as Typhoon Tino moves closer to Western Visayas.

As of 1 p.m. Monday, the center of Tino was spotted at 235 kilometers east southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, with maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h, gusts of up to 150 km/h, and central pressure of 975 hPa. It was moving westward at 25 km/h.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) warned of gale conditions, storm surges, and possible coastal flooding in low-lying and shoreline communities.

In response, the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) raised the alert status of the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Operations Center from Blue to Red Alert effective 8 a.m. Monday, November 3, 2025, under Memorandum 85, series of 2025.

Following this directive, DSWD 6 officer-in-charge Regional Director Joselito Estember also placed the agency’s Regional Emergency Operations Center (EOC) on Red Alert, effective the same time.

All regional, provincial, city, and municipal Quick Response Teams (QRT) were activated on November 2 and instructed to coordinate with their respective Local Government Units for emergency preparedness, technical assistance on Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center reporting, and readiness for immediate response operations.

The DSWD’s preparedness efforts will focus on three major response clusters under its leadership: Camp Coordination and Camp Management, Internally Displaced Persons Protection, and Food and Non-Food Items.

For personnel safety, work at the DSWD 6 regional and satellite offices was suspended on November 3 and 4, 2025. However, employees involved in QRT operations and essential services are required to report as necessary.

Estember assured that all logistics are in place to support local governments once evacuation and relief operations commence. (Leo Solinap)