DSWD 6 provides over P2.3B in crisis assistance in 2023

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office VI disbursed P2.3 billion in Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) in Western Visayas in 2023.

The AICS fund was allocated to various aid categories, including medical, burial, food, transportation, and cash assistance, according to regional director Lawyer Carmelo Nochete.

"Numerous individuals were aided through AICS last year. Currently, our office continues to support those in crisis situations,” Nochete said.

The DSWD Field Office VI operates an action center that provides guarantee letters for individuals requiring medical and burial assistance, while those in need of cash aid undergo assessment and scheduling for payout.

The breakdown of the assistance reveals substantial allocations: medical assistance received P735.6 million, burial assistance P156.9 million, transportation assistance P290,500, food assistance P411.6 million, cash assistance P894.3 million, and educational assistance P112.6 million.

Nochete assured that AICS teams, both at GT Mall-Molo, Iloilo City, and Swad teams in provinces, are committed to providing client-friendly services to the residents of Western Visayas.

Beverly Salazar, head of the Crisis Intervention Section, reported that the office exceeded its target for clients served in 2023.

The proactive approach to providing social assistance to victims of abuse, trafficking, displaced workers, overseas Filipino workers from Israel and their families, and disaster victims resulted in reaching 232,829 individuals.

She also emphasized the importance of food assistance in mitigating hunger, especially for clients at Malasakit Centers, and the role of medical assistance in supplementing hospital bills for cancer and kidney patients.

In total, 482,593 clients benefited from the AICS in 2023. This includes 78,844 individuals for medical assistance, 232,829 for cash assistance, 17,405 for burial assistance, 133,252 for food assistance, 20,209 for educational assistance, and 54 for transportation assistance.

Nochete praised the DSWD staff for their dedication during disasters and emergencies, highlighting their hard work in helping the people of Iloilo.

He praised the staff for their bravery and attributed the achievement to their hard work, stating that it was a product of their dedication. (Leo Solinap/PR)