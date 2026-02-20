DSWD 6 releases cash aid to fire-hit families in Benedicto

FAMILIES affected by the February 17, 2026 fire in Barangay Benedicto, Jaro District, Iloilo City, received financial assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development Field Office VI (DSWD 6).

Through its Social Welfare and Development (SWAD) Office in Iloilo, the agency extended cash relief assistance to families whose houses were either destroyed or damaged by the fire on February 19, 2026.

Under the program, families with destroyed houses received P10,000 each, while those with damaged homes were given P5,000.

The cash aid is intended to help cover expenses for food, temporary shelter, clothing and other basic necessities as the affected residents begin rebuilding their lives.

The distribution of assistance forms part of the continuing support of the DSWD to disaster-affected communities in Iloilo City.

In line with the directives of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, the DSWD 6 is coordinating with the local government of Iloilo City to ensure timely delivery of aid and immediate response to the needs of the affected families.

The agency said it remains ready to provide further assistance as families recover from the fire and work toward restoring their homes and livelihoods. (Leo Solinap)