DSWD-6 urges 4Ps beneficiaries to verify Facebook groups, pages

ILOILO CITY — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Western Visayas, particularly the 4Ps division, has advised all 4Ps beneficiaries in the region to refrain from joining private groups, sharing fake news, and following social media pages that are not affiliated with the agency, especially those related to the program.

"Our authorized private group in the region is - Region VI FDS/YDS while the 4Ps national official page is the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program," DSWD-Western Visayas Director Atty. Carmelo Nochete said.

The official national 4Ps page is Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (www.pantawid.dswd.gov.ph and www.facebook.com/DSWDPantawidPamilya)

"Beware of the information that can be seen or read on social media. Contact your city/municipal link directly for details, especially those related to Cash grants," Nochete said.

The DSWD remains committed to providing accurate and timely information to its beneficiaries.

The agency is working to combat fake news and ensure that all 4Ps beneficiaries receive the necessary support. (SunStar Philippines)