DSWD chief meets 4Ps staff, beneficiaries in Iloilo

DEPARTMENT of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian and Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao met with 4Ps City and Municipal Links and beneficiaries in a “Kamustahan” session held in Sta. Barbara, Iloilo, on September 17, 2025.

Gatchalian highlighted measures to strengthen the Aftercare Program for exiting and graduating 4Ps beneficiaries, the enhancement of the Social Welfare and Development Indicator (SWDI), and the conduct of Family Development Sessions (FDS).

He also assured staff that they will be given FDS kits containing supplies, lapel, and materials needed for their monthly activities.

“We will provide you with the necessary kits to ensure the Family Development Sessions are properly implemented and beneficial to our 4Ps households,” Gatchalian said.

Dumlao said the visit was part of the administration’s effort to directly hear the concerns of program implementers and beneficiaries.

“Visiting 4Ps beneficiaries and staff nationwide is part of the President’s commitment to directly listen to the people on the ground,” she said.

Municipal Link Vienna Garcia of Carles, Iloilo expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to raise her concerns directly with the secretary.

Cynthia Yanson, a Municipal Link from Leon, Iloilo, said the dialogue was motivating for field workers.

“He warmly welcomed us and attentively listened to our concerns regarding program implementation. His humility and willingness to engage with us at the grassroots level reflect his genuine commitment to improving and moving the 4Ps program forward,” Yanson said.

About 15 City and Municipal Links, along with 4Ps beneficiaries from Iloilo City and the municipalities of Banate, Barotac Viejo, Cabatuan, Janiuay, Leon, San Miguel, Sta. Barbara, Badiangan, Dueñas, Mina, Carles, Lemery, Igbaras, and Oton attended the gathering.

In a separate engagement, Gatchalian met with Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. at the Iloilo Provincial Capitol to exchange best practices on providing housing for informal settler families.

The meeting took place after Gatchalian’s keynote address at the Community-Driven Development Day.

Gatchalian shared Valenzuela City’s housing initiatives during his tenure as mayor, underscoring the importance of inclusive shelter programs for displaced families.

Defensor, on the other hand, presented Iloilo’s Purok Resilience program in Batad, which promotes safe and sustainable housing for vulnerable communities.

Both officials underscored their shared commitment to strengthening programs that address the housing needs of displaced families while ensuring long-term resilience.

“Our goal is to uplift the lives of displaced families and promote communities that are resilient, inclusive, and sustainable,” Gatchalian said.

Defensor added that local governments must continue to innovate in order to provide effective and lasting solutions for vulnerable groups.

The exchanges between the DSWD and the Iloilo Provincial Government emphasized the importance of partnerships in expanding community-based solutions for poverty reduction, shelter development, and sustainable growth. (Leo Solinap)