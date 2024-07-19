DSWD clarifies AICS granting process in Iloilo City

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Western Visayas clarified a reported stoppage in granting Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (Aics), clarifying reports of an alleged stoppage at GT Mall, Molo District, Iloilo City on July 19, 2024.

The DSWD clarified that while Aics services are ongoing, processing has been temporarily halted due to several concerns.

Suspected Fixer. An investigation was initiated due to the suspicion of a potential client middleman.

Fictitious Medical Certificates. The DSWD team has identified clients who are presenting fabricated medical certificates.

Overcharged Medicines. The certificates were reportedly containing overpriced medications.

Abnormal Surge and Identical Certificates. The rise in applicants with identical computerized medical certificates from a single clinic raised concerns.

The DSWD assures the public that while these irregularities are being investigated, the release of medical assistance through guarantee letters continues uninterrupted.

"Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office VI will always serve you with utmost sincerity and responsiveness because

'Bawat buhay ay Mahalaga sa DSWD,'" the statemente said.

(Every life matters to the DSWD.)

The DSWD has issued a press release clarifying the situation surrounding Aics distribution at GT Mall, Molo District, Iloilo City, emphasizing its commitment to providing assistance and preventing potential misuse. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)