DSWD confirms pension hike for indigent senior citizens in Western Visayas

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office VI has announced a significant increase in the monthly social pension for indigent senior citizens, from P500 to P1,000 per month.

Lawyer Carmelo Nochete, DSWD-Western Visayas director, said that with the increase, “beneficiaries will now receive a total of P12,000 per year, compared to the previous P6,000.”

This change has been directed under Republic Act (RA) 11916, also known as an Act Increasing the Social Pension of Indigent Senior Citizens.

The act amended RA 7432, which focuses on enhancing the role of senior citizens in nation-building and providing them with benefits and privileges.

In Western Visayas, approximately 385,954 indigent senior citizens are set to benefit from the increase.

The beneficiaries are distributed across various cities, including Aklan (46,148), Antique (41,972), Capiz (56,265), Guimaras (14,767), Iloilo City (13,676), Iloilo Province (152,748), Bacolod City (5,975), and Negros Occidental (54,403).

The social pension is a critical component of government support, augmenting the daily subsistence and medical needs of impoverished elderly citizens.

The Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010 (RA 9994) provides government assistance to indigent senior citizens, aiming to improve their conditions, reduce hunger, and protect them from neglect, abuse, deprivation, and natural disasters. The social pension is reviewed by Congress every two years.

“This latest development of increasing the pension is a milestone in elderly care. We thank our legislators for this initiative. Now, the elderly will be enjoying as this comes into reality,” Nochete said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)