DSWD distributes P11M aid to El Niño-hit families in Western Visayas

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office-Western Visayas distributed a total of P11,081,563.23 to assist families affected by the El Niño phenomenon in the first quarter of 2024.

Lawyer Carmelo N. Nochete, DSWD regional director, said that DSWD Field Office-Western Visayas is prioritizing the support and coping mechanisms for families affected by El Niño.

"Responding to El Niño-affected families is a priority for DSWD Field Office VI (Western Visayas). We are doing our best to help them cope with this phenomenon and support their recovery," Nochete said.

The Food for Training Program provided assistance totaling P3,150,157 to 5,103 beneficiaries while distributing 5,460 family food packs. The locations covered by the program are Sibunag, Guimaras; Carles, Iloilo; Iloilo PSWDO; Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental; and Ibajay, Aklan.

Beneficiaries from various municipalities in Western Visayas participated in a two-day training program in exchange for receiving a family food pack.

The training focused on managing evacuation centers during emergencies, disaster response operations monitoring, and reporting incidents through the Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center (DROMIC).

Local Social Welfare and Development Offices assisted in identifying participants in the Food for Work program, providing total assistance of P7,931,406.23 and distributing 11,893 family food packs.

Participants in the Food for Work program received family food packs in exchange for their work on clearing and rehabilitating roads and canals.

The Food for Work is being implemented to address food insecurity and provide assistance to those in need.

In Aklan, the municipalities of Altavas, Buruanga, Tangalan, and Banga are part of this initiative.

In Negros Occidental, the municipalities of Hinoba-an, Kabankalan City, San Carlos City, and Don Salvador Benedicto.

In Capiz, the municipality of Dumalag.

In Antique, the municipalities of San Remigio, Culasi, and Valderama.

In Iloilo, the municipalities of San Rafael, and Lambunao.

The Food for Work and Food for Training programs are part of DSWD's initiatives to support vulnerable and disadvantaged groups, particularly during dry seasons caused by El Niño. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)