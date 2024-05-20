DSWD distributes P60.9M aid 20,000 families in Western Visayas

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development in Western Visayas (DSWD 6) launched its “Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita” (Akap) Program in Western Visayas on May 18, 2024.

The program aims to distribute P60.9 million in cash assistance to 20,311 near-poor families in Western Visayas.

The department is providing P3,000 cash assistance in 16 sites spread across Iloilo, Antique, Aklan, Capiz, and Negros Occidental.

The initiative targets individuals and families belonging to the low-income bracket, particularly those earning below the minimum wage.

“We are happy that this time, the government is extending assistance to the near-poor who are also contributors to our economy. This is a sector we don't want to fall back into poverty due to economic challenges like inflation,” said Lawyer Carmelo Nochete, DSWD 6 director.

The distribution will take place in 16 designated sites across the provinces of Iloilo (5,222 families), Negros Occidental (7,440 families), Aklan (1,731 families), Capiz (3,414 families), and Antique (2,504 families).

Payouts in other areas will follow in the coming days.

Akap is a National Government program designed to support near-poor families grappling with inflation, the rising cost of goods and services.

The program aims to safeguard the purchasing power of Filipino families, particularly those whose income falls below the minimum wage and are significantly affected by inflation.

Households already receiving regular assistance under the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and the Social Pension program are not eligible for Akap.

The national budget for Akap implementation in 2024 is P26.7 billion.

The rollout in Western Visayas is spearheaded by Nochete, along with Assistant Regional Directors Arwin Razo and Joselito Estember.

Other key personnel involved include Protective Services Division Chief Katherine Joy Lamprea, Crisis Intervention Section Chief Beverly Salazar, Division Chiefs, and Team Leaders in the provinces.

The program is being implemented in partnership with local government units. (Leo Solinap)