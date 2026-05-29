DSWD honors 34 media partners as Social Protection Champions

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development in Western Visayas (DSWD 6) honored 34 media organizations and individual practitioners across the region during the 2025 Media Pasasalamat Awarding on May 28, 2026.

The awarding was held at the Regional Rehabilitation Center for Youth in Nueva Valencia, Guimaras, recognizing the media practitioners and organizations’ contributions in promoting the agency’s social protection programs and advocacy initiatives.

Assistant Regional Director for Operations Katherine Joy Lamprea thanked the region’s quad-media partners for their continued support of DSWD programs and emphasized the media’s vital role in protecting children’s rights through responsible journalism.

“We encourage our media partners to uphold the highest standards of ethical reporting by ensuring that children’s identities are protected, their dignity preserved, and their stories told with compassion and respect,” Lamprea said during the Regional Juvenile Justice and Welfare Committee VI Media Forum, which formed part of the Media Pasasalamat activity.

The awardees were recognized as the 2025 Most Supportive Media Outlets and Individuals for helping disseminate information about DSWD services and programs to communities throughout Western Visayas.

Under the Radio Station category, recognized media partners included GMA Super Radyo, RMN Iloilo, Radyo Pilipinas, Aksyon Radyo Iloilo, K5 News FM Antique, K5 News FM Iloilo, Radyo Todo Aklan 88.5 FM, XFM Capiz, Life Radio Iloilo, Bombo Radyo Iloilo, and Bombo Radyo Roxas.

GMA Super Radyo’s plaque was received by reporter Danessa Estante, while RMN Iloilo was represented by Ramonito Capalihan.

In the Online Platform category, awardees included the Philippine Information Agency-6 and its provincial information centers in Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan and Antique.

Also recognized were Pearl G. Lena of the Philippine News Agency Iloilo Bureau, Jun Aguirre of the Boracay Island News Network, and SunStar Philippines represented by Leo Solinap.

The Print Media category honored Iloilo Metropolitan Times, Panay News, Edalyn Acda of The Capiz Times in Roxas City, Tara Katherine Yap of Manila Bulletin, and Jennifer Rendon of The Daily Guardian.

For television, awards were presented to IBC TV-12, represented by Rena Dagoon, GMA Regional TV-One Western Visayas and UNTV Iloilo.

Meanwhile, Christine Lunasco of ichannel and The Barkadahan sa Iloilo received recognition under the Online Live Streaming category.

Special awards were also presented to media practitioners who contributed to the agency as speakers, co-hosts, judges, resource persons and media facilitators.

Among the recipients were Elena C. Pabiona and Merianne Grace Ereñeta of Radyo Pilipinas, Annabel C. Petinglay of the Philippine News Agency Iloilo Bureau, Iloilo Information Center Manager Lilibeth A. French, and Bombo Radyo Roxas Assistant Manager Lynd-C Joy Bade.

The recognition ceremony coincided with activities marking the 20th anniversary of the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006.

During the forum, Lamprea underscored the importance of fair and balanced reporting involving children and called on media organizations to respect their right to privacy and confidentiality.

She also promoted the dissemination of the handbook, “Guide for Media Practitioners on the Reporting and Coverage of Children,” which aims to strengthen ethical journalism practices in reporting stories involving minors.

According to Lamprea, adherence to the handbook’s guidelines allows media practitioners to become active partners in protecting children’s rights while helping shape public understanding of issues affecting young people.

“We appreciate your responsible reporting, which plays a crucial role in shaping critical perspectives on societal issues and amplifying the voices of children who deserve understanding and support. Through our partnership, we continue to strengthen advocacy efforts and ensure that narratives surrounding children uphold dignity, fairness, and justice,” she said.

Responding on behalf of the awardees, Lynd-C Joy Bade expressed gratitude to DSWD for recognizing the media’s efforts in informing the public about government services and assistance programs.

She also highlighted the agency’s accessibility to journalists and commended DSWD 6, particularly Regional Director Joselito Estember, for maintaining open communication with media practitioners.

“We are always grateful to the DSWD for maintaining open communication whenever we need clarification or seek their side regarding particular issues,” Bade said.

The Media Pasasalamat has been conducted annually for more than a decade to recognize the contributions of media organizations in advancing public awareness of DSWD programs.

The initiative is funded by the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) Division, which was previously headed by Belen P. Gebusion, now assistant regional director for administration.

The event was spearheaded by the Social Marketing Section under the supervision of Regional Information Officer Therese Fely Legaste and organized by 4Ps Information Officer II Montesa Caoyonan.

The annual recognition program highlights the longstanding partnership between DSWD and media organizations in delivering accurate information, promoting transparency, and supporting social welfare advocacies across Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap)