DSWD provides P1.8 M in food, non-food items to Mount Kanlaon victims

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office - Western Visayas distributed a total of P1,856,652 worth of food and non-food items to families affected the phreatic eruption of Mount Kanlaon in Negros Island on June 3, 2024 in Negros Island.

On June 8, 2024, the agency assisted 1,650 affected families (5,514 individuals), primarily from La Castellana, Negros Occidental, consisting of 1,239 families (4,293 individuals).

As of Saturday, 1,177 families with 4,131 individuals remain inside evacuation centers, all located in La Castellana.

Around 50 displaced families, consisting of 129 individuals, have chosen to stay with relatives and friends. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)