DSWD warns politicians against delisting threats to 4Ps beneficiaries

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Western Visayas has issued a stern warning against politicians threatening to delist 4Ps beneficiaries who do not support their political campaigns.

“We urge 4Ps beneficiaries to never believe politicians who threaten them of being delisted in the program if they will not support a certain candidate. That is a big lie. Only DSWD can remove a 4Ps beneficiary from the list and only for valid reasons,” DSWD-Western Visayas Regional Director Attorney Carmelo N. Nochete said.

Nochete emphasized that the (DSWD) agency alone has the authority to remove beneficiaries from the program, and it can only do so for legitimate reasons like non-compliance with program conditions, an improvement in living conditions, or a misdemeanor.

“Definitely, political affiliation and political choices cannot remove a 4Ps beneficiary from the program,” Nochete said.

The agency is concerned about reports of individuals posing as government officials and threatening 4Ps beneficiaries with delisting if they do not support specific candidates.

These threats are baseless and aim to intimidate beneficiaries into compromising their political choices.

“4Ps beneficiaries, as well as the rest of our beneficiaries, can surely exercise their right of suffrage next year without fear that they will be deprived of benefits from the government,” Nochete said.

Nochete urged beneficiaries to remain vigilant and report any such threats to the DSWD.

The agency is committed to protecting the rights and benefits of its beneficiaries and ensuring that they are not coerced or manipulated for political gain. (SunStar Philippines)