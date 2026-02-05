DSWD Western Visayas ramps up preparedness for 'Basyang'

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office VI on February 4, 2026, began preparedness measures in Western Visayas due to the possible impact of Tropical Storm Basyang, based on weather forecasts and disaster risk assessments conducted with regional agencies.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Iloilo Radar Station, Tropical Storm Basyang is forecast to move generally southwestward until February 5, 2026, before shifting west-northwestward starting Friday morning.

The weather bureau said the center of "Basyang" is expected to make its initial landfall over eastern Mindanao between Thursday evening and Friday morning.

Pagasa further projected that the weather disturbance will pass over Western Visayas on Friday, February 6, and is likely to weaken into a low-pressure area as it exits into the West Philippine Sea by Monday.

In preparation for the possible effects of the tropical storm, a Pre-Disaster Risk Assessment meeting was earlier conducted with the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Western Visayas. The meeting emphasized strengthened coordination with local government units through their respective Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils to ensure readiness and rapid response at the local level.

The Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Operations Center (RDRRMO) concurred to raise Western Visayas’ alert status to Blue to ensure prompt coordination with concerned agencies and offices. The alert status took effect at 8 a.m. on Thursday, February 5.

As part of its disaster response readiness, DSWD Field Office VI has prepositioned a total of 132,635 family food packs in 69 strategic locations across Western Visayas as of February 2. These include supplies stored at the agency’s regional warehouse in Oton, Iloilo.

The agency also reported that 23,419 ready-to-eat food items have been strategically positioned at ports in Iloilo, Aklan, and Antique to ensure quick distribution in case of disruptions in access to affected areas. In addition, DSWD Field Office VI has prepared 14,877 non-food items intended for families who may require immediate assistance during or after the passage of the tropical depression.

For financial readiness, DSWD Field Office VI has a standby fund amounting to P3 million available for immediate utilization to support relief and response operations, should the need arise.

The agency said its preparedness actions are in line with the directives of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the guidance of DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, emphasizing swift, coordinated, and efficient response measures to ensure that families affected by Tropical Storm Basyang receive timely and adequate assistance.

DSWD Field Office VI continues to coordinate closely with regional and local disaster management agencies while monitoring weather updates to ensure readiness as the weather disturbance approaches Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)