DTI hosts coconut conference to promote agripreneurship in Western Visayas

THE Department of Trade and Industry in Western Visayas (DTI 6) wrapped up its third annual CoCaNut Summit, a two-day conference promoting the coconut, cacao, and coffee industries in the region last September 26-27, 2024.

The summit attracted around 250 participants from across the region, including farmers, processors, traders, government officials, academics, and financial institutions.

Under the theme "Advancing Together Towards Innovative Agripreneurship," the event offered a packed program designed to spark growth and innovation in these crucial agricultural sectors.

DTI 6 Director Rachel Nufable opened the summit, stressing the vital role of collaboration and sustainable practices in driving economic development.

She highlighted that the summit serves as a key platform for knowledge exchange and networking, empowering local agripreneurs to adapt to market changes and embrace innovative techniques.

The summit also welcomed representatives from the Department of Agriculture, Philippine Coconut Authority, and Department of Science and Technology, further enriching the discussions.

Event highlights included a presentation of the 2023 Market Study on coconut by-products, which provided valuable insights into emerging market trends and opportunities.

Attendees engaged in hands-on sessions focused on processing techniques for coconut, cacao, and coffee products—all led by industry experts.

A lively product exhibit also showcased the latest innovations from local producers, while panel discussions covered topics ranging from sustainable farming practices to value chain development and financial access for agribusinesses.

The second day of the summit featured four specialized breakout sessions, each focusing on a key area: coconut technology transfer, coffee tasting, tablea tasting, and financial assistance from government agencies. These sessions linked agricultural innovation with financial support, with institutions like Land Bank of the Philippines, Development Bank of the Philippines, Small Business Corporation, and Tesda offering practical guidance to agripreneurs.

Participants praised the event, noting that the insights and hands-on experiences gained would help diversify their products and access new markets. The program provided actionable strategies and fostered connections vital for growth and innovation.

DTI 6 reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the coconut, cacao, and coffee industries, recognizing their role in driving sustainable economic growth and enhancing livelihoods across Western Visayas. (PR)