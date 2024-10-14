DTI launches 2024 Consumer Welfare Month celebration in Western Visayas

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) launched a month-long celebration of Consumer Welfare Month (CWM) this October in Western Visayas.

Under the theme "Be Smart, Assert Your Consumer Rights!," the Department has planned an extensive lineup of activities aimed at engaging and educating consumers.

DTI Western Visayas Director Rachel Nufable encouraged the public to participate so that they are informed of the department’s programs in consumer welfare.

The celebration is structured around the eight fundamental consumer rights, with each week focusing on specific themes.

The first week addresses basic needs, choice, and redress, establishing a foundation for consumer empowerment. Safety takes center stage in the second week, emphasizing the importance of consumer protection.

The third week shifts focus to promoting a healthy environment, aligning consumer rights with sustainability. Information, consumer education, and representation form the core of the fourth week's activities, aiming to create more informed and engaged consumers.

The month-long celebration concludes with a fifth week dedicated to preparation for All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day, recognizing the cultural significance of this period and its impact on consumer behavior.

During this final week, the DTI will conduct special monitoring activities focused on bottled water, candles, and flowers -- essential items for Undas observances -- to ensure fair pricing and quality standards are maintained during this high-demand period.

Throughout the month, consumers can look forward to the Diskwento Caravan, offering affordable quality goods and crafts in various provinces, organized in collaboration with local government units and manufacturers.

Youth engagement is a key focus, with events like the Consumer Quiz Bee designed to educate young people on their rights and responsibilities as consumers. The agency will also observe National Standards Week in conjunction with World Standards Day on 14 October 2024.

Key regional events include an episode on the Istorya TNK radio program of DTI Region VI in partnership with Radyo Pilipinas, focusing on: the CWM celebration on October 6, an Adopt-a-Plant activity in the third week, a Diskwento Market Caravan on the fourth week, a Consumer Protection Conference scheduled on October 25, and a Press Conference on Undas Monitoring to be held on October 30.

Each province in the region has tailored its own set of activities to address local needs and interests. Aklan will host a Consumer Protection Social Media IEC Contest and a "DTI Meets the Media on Consumerism" event. Antique has planned a media conference called Hinun-anun, along with a Diskwento Caravan and Kadiwa ng Pangulo events.

Capiz will launch Consumer Corners, advocate for World Standards Day, and reorganize the Capiz Retailers Association. Guimaras is set to launch a Consumer Welfare Desk and conduct orientations on Service and Repair Enterprises.

Iloilo will organize a CWM Quiz Bee, Interagency Linkaging with participants from five districts in Iloilo, Bagwis Awarding/Forum, and In-Store Diskwento Sale. And Negros Occidental plans to launch the Timbangan ng Bayan Center in Kabankalan City, hold a Consumer Quiz Bee, and participate in Kadiwa ng Pangulo events. (PR)