DTI to spotlight Aklan’s finest products, innovative designs at expo

AFTER a five-year hiatus, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is set to hold the 2024 Aklan Product Expo in Iloilo City at the Activity Center of SM City Iloilo on November 18-22, 2024.

This event marks another milestone for Aklan, showcasing Aklanon products through a marketing activity spotlighting the Kalibo Haboe Piña Festival.

Participated by the local micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the expo is set to display the timeless yet innovative designs of Aklanon weavers and artisans, featuring piña-made products and other indigenous fibers that celebrate the long-preserved cultural heritage of piña weaving.

The fair will also feature intricately crafted piña pieces, which are source of pride for Aklan, further underscored by the inclusion of Aklan piña handloom weaving in Unesco’s List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

It will also feature those local products of the province that represent our MSMEs’ creativity, innovation, and passion. There will be a wide display of products for the upcoming holiday season including fashion accessories, footwear, homestyle creations, frozen products and other pasalubong items.

Aklan Product Expo 2024 is a marketing activity with the collaboration of the DTI Aklan Provincial Office, Coconut Farmers & Industry Development Plan (CFIDP), Provincial Government of Aklan, Local Government Unit of Kalibo, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Council (MSMED), and the Hugod Aklanon Producers Association. (PR)