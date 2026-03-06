Dumangas police arrest man for 5 counts of statutory rape

POLICE arrested a 57-year-old man facing five counts of statutory rape in Barangay Tabucan, Dumangas, Iloilo at 12:11 p.m. on March 6, 2026.

Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the arresting teams following the operation.

“This arrest sends a clear message that the long arm of the law will always prevail. We remain committed to bringing all wanted persons before the court of justice,” Ligan said.

The suspect, known as Rod, is a resident of Dumangas.

Officers arrested him under a warrant issued January 20, 2026, by the Family Court, Sixth Judicial Region, Branch 6 in Dumangas. The court recommended no bail.

Operatives of the Dumangas Municipal Police Station (MPS) under the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) led the arrest. The Provincial Intelligence Unit – Special Operations Group (PIU-SOG) of the Ippo and the Provincial Highway Patrol Team of the Highway Patrol Group (HPG) assisted in the operation.

The warrant stemmed from five separate counts of statutory rape. Authorities did not disclose further details pending court proceedings.

The arrest is part of PRO 6's efforts to locate and apprehend individuals facing serious criminal charges. Police officials said operations against wanted persons remain a priority as units intensify coordination with courts and intelligence teams.

The suspect remains in the custody of the Dumangas MPS for documentation before his turnover to the court of origin. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)