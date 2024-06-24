Dumangas police nab high-value drug suspect, seize over P700,000 in illegal drugs

THE Dumangas Municipal Police Station (MPS) arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and seized suspected illegal drugs worth over P700,000 in an anti-drug operation conducted around 3 p.m. on June 23, 2024,

The suspect, identified as alias Ric, a 59-year-old widower and resident of Barangay Talusan, Dumangas, Iloilo, was apprehended in Barangay Sapao, Dumangas.

Police confiscated approximately 105 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P714,000.

The operation involved the collaborative efforts of the Dumangas MPS - Station Drug Enforcement Team, the Philippine National Police (PNP) Drug Enforcement Group, the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, and the Special Operations Group.

Iloilo Police Provincial Director, Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, lauded the Dumangas MPS for their outstanding accomplishment.

He commended their efforts in apprehending the HVI and for the significant seizure of suspected illegal drugs.

"Your hard work, dedication, and sacrifice are truly commendable. I am also grateful for the constant support and cooperation of our beloved Ilonggos. Let us continue striving towards a more peaceful and drug-free Iloilo,” Razalan said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)