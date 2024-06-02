Dumangas vendor arrested in anti-drug operation, P304,000 shabu confiscated

A SUSPECTED drug vendor was apprehended by police officers in Barangay Sapao, Dumangas, Iloilo that led to the seizure of approximately 45 grams of suspected shabu with a street value of P304,000 on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

The suspect, known by the alias Melchor, is a 30-year-old resident and operates a fried chicken stall. Melchor has been classified by the police as a street-level drug offender.

During the operation, law enforcement confiscated five sachets containing the suspected shabu and the pre-marked money used in the buy-bust operation.

The successful operation was carried out by a joint team from the Dumangas Municipal Police Station, Iloilo Police Provincial Office's Drug Enforcement Unit, and the Police Drug Enforcement Group.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas, commended the team for their accomplishment.

"Your dedication and commitment in our fight against illegal drugs are commendable. Let's maintain this level of effort to ensure our communities remain free from the dangers of illegal narcotics," Wanky said.

Currently detained by police, Melchor will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)