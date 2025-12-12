Duo arrested in Oton buy-bust with P1.1-million shabu haul

TWO suspects were arrested after police seized about 175 grams of shabu valued at more or less P1.1 million in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Poblacion East, Oton, Iloilo at 10:55 p.m. on December 10, 2025.

Police identified the suspects as alias Noynoy or Jay, 38, a barber tagged as a high-value individual (HVI), and alias Bantong or Mark, 23, single and jobless, classified as a street-value individual (SVI). Both are residents of Oton, Iloilo.

Confiscated from the suspects were ten heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets and two knot-tied plastic bags of shabu; buy-bust and proceeds money; a blue box labeled “Kemei”; one Android cellular phone; and other non-drug items.

The suspects are in police custody while charges are being prepared.

Noynoy or Jay will face complaints for violating Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, while alias Bantong or Mark will be charged with violating Section 11 of the same law.

The offenses carry penalties ranging from long-term imprisonment to death and fines between P500,000 and P10 million.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas, praised the operating units following the arrest.

“I commend our hardworking operatives for their dedication and courage in successfully conducting this drug seizure. Your vigilance and commitment to uphold the law are making a real difference in our communities,” Ligan said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)