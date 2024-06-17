Early morning fire displaces dozens of families in Iloilo City

A FIRE that broke out early Monday morning, June 17, 2024, in Barangay Tanza Bonifacio and Rizal Estanzuela, City Proper District, Iloilo City, destroyed dozens of houses and displaced at least 84 families, according to the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

At 2:15 am, a fire alarm was raised in Barangay Tanza Bonifacio. The alarm was raised to multiple alarms, and at 3:59 am, the BFP declared the fire under control.

The Iloilo City Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) confirmed that the fire had been fully extinguished by 4:37 am.

Multiple agencies responded to the blaze, including the BFP, USAR, Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO), PSTMO, Squadfire, ICAG, FedFire, Mountain Tiger, Philippine Red Cross (PRC), Pegasus, and More Power.

A fire in Barangays Tanza Bonifacio and Rizal Estanzuela destroyed 32 houses and partially damaged 12 in two barangays.

No casualties were reported.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (CDRRMO) activated the Rizal Elementary School and Rizal Estanzuela Hall, City Proper District as evacuation centers for displaced families.

As of Monday noon, the CSWDO has validated 60 affected families from Tanza Bonifacio and 24 from Rizal Estanzuela, bringing the total to 84.

The City Health Office (CHO) distributed tetanus toxoids to evacuees and provided medical supplies and medicines at the evacuation centers. Ambulances from CDRRMO-EMS and the PRC were also deployed.

The BFP conducted firefighting operations and deployed fire engines, a rescue truck, and ambulance teams.

The ICPO and Iloilo City PSTMO dispatched personnel for crowd control and augmentation.

Both the CDRRMO and More Power deployed drones to provide aerial views of the fire scene, assisting firefighters in decision-making and assessing damage.

More Power also temporarily isolated a portion of the secondary line for the safety of responders.

Volunteer groups such as ICAG, FedFire, PRC, Mountain Tiger, Phoenix, ARSVO, Pegasus, Sonic, and UNICORNS also played a crucial role by deploying rescue trucks, fire engines, and ambulance units, and assisting in firefighting operations.

The public is advised to monitor official channels for further updates on the situation and any assistance that may be needed.

According to the BFP Iloilo City, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas said a significant fire has engulfed two barangays, Rizal Estanzuela and Tanza Bonifacio, and the victims are currently being evacuated from Rizal Elementary School.

"The CSWDO has started giving relief goods -- both food and non-food items. Community kitchens have also been started. DSWD has also provided food packs. Additional assistance will be provided to the victims by the city," Treñas said.

Treñas said City Health personnel had done a medical check-up of all victims and provided medicines to those who needed them and the Metro Pacific Iloilo Water (MPIW) provided water in the evacuation centers. (SunStar Philippines)