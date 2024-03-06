Early morning fire displaces nearly 300 in Mandurriao

A FIRE that broke out at 7:49 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Zone 1, Barangay Airport, Mandurriao District, Iloilo City displaced 292 individuals from 84 families.

The fire also left around P2.1 million worth of damage to properties, said the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Iloilo City.

Firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after the call and managed to bring the blaze under control by 8:30 a.m. and extinguished it completely at 9:01 a.m.

Destroyed were 55 houses, while four houses were damaged.

The Iloilo City Social Welfare Development Office (CSWDO) responded quickly to the needs of displaced families by providing food from the Community Kitchen, eight sacks of rice, 300 canned goods, 100 mineral bottles, kitchen kits, hygiene kits, and sleeping kits.

As of Tuesday evening, 54 families were taking temporary shelter at the designated evacuation center, occupying 12 rooms. All 84 affected families received food packs.

Initial reports indicated no casualties. (Leo Solinap)