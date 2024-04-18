Electricity bills to rise by P0.27/kWh for April 2024

ILOILO City residents serviced by More Power will see an increase in their electricity bills for the April 2024 billing cycle.

The overall rate will climb by P0.27 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) due to a rise in generation charges.

While there is a slight decrease in transmission charges, the upward adjustment in generation costs outweighs this saving.

This rise in generation charges is attributed to the higher electricity prices fetched at the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) during the summer season, where electricity demand typically peaks.

Generation charges are one of the biggest components of an electricity bill.

These charges directly reflect the cost of electricity purchased from power generators, with no markup added by More Power.

The company simply acts as a facilitator, collecting these charges from consumers and remitting them to the generators.

The effective electricity rate for the April 2024 billing cycle will be P10.3062 kWh. This rate will apply to all More Power consumers for their bills received between April 18 and May 12, 2024.

There will be no changes to the Distribution, Supply, and Metering (DSM) charges, which are fixed and go directly to More Power to cover their operational costs.

The 2024 residential rates for January, February, and March are 10.3280 kWh, 9.9652 kWh, and 10.0316 kWh, respectively. (Leo Solinap)