Estancia police arrested HVI, seized P756,500 'shabu'

THE Station Drug Enforcement Team of the Estancia Municipal Police Station (MPS) arrested two drug suspects, including a high-value individual (HVI), in a buy-bust that yielded about 111.25 grams of suspected shabu worth P756,500 in Barangay Poblacion Zone 2, Estancia, Iloilo, around 9 p.m. on December 1, 2025.

Police identified the primary target as alias John, 29, a laborer and live-in partner, classified as an HVI. His companion, alias Yanyan, also a laborer, was tagged as a street-value individual (SVI). Both reside on Clement Street, Poblacion Zone 2, Estancia, Iloilo.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, provincial director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), commended the Estancia MPS for the arrest and acknowledged the role of residents who provided intelligence that led to the operation.

“Ang matalunsay nga operasyon sang Estancia MPS batok sa iligal nga droga, kag ang pagdakop sa sining mga persona nga may kahilabtanan sa iligal nga hilikuton, nagapamatuod sang dedikasyon sang aton Ilonggo Cops kag sang aton komunidad nga papason ang iligal nga droga sa aton probinsya. Ginapasalamatan man naton ang padayon nga pagsalig kag suporta sang aton mga pumuluyo sa ila kapulisan,” Razalan said.

(The smooth operation of the Estancia MPS against illegal drugs, and the arrest of these persons involved in illegal activities, proves the dedication of our Ilonggo Cops and our community to eradicate illegal drugs in our province. We also appreciate the continued trust and support of our people in their police.)

According to the Estancia MPS, the operation stemmed from reports of concerned citizens. For nearly three months, authorities validated information until they confirmed the suspects’ involvement in illegal drug activities. Investigators said the suspects allegedly sourced their illegal drugs from Roxas and Iloilo City and distributed them within Estancia, Iloilo.

Police Major Karl Jerome Tingala, chief of police of Estancia MPS, led the buy-bust team. The two suspects were taken into custody following their arrest and are now detained at the Estancia MPS. They will face charges for violating Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Razalan said the Ippo, under his leadership, remains committed to curbing illegal drug activities and maintaining peace and order in the province.

The seized items were turned over to the authorities for laboratory examination as part of the ongoing investigation. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)