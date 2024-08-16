Estancia residents receive various forms of government assistance

OVER 3,000 residents of Estancia received various forms of government assistance at Barangay Tacbuyan, Estancia, Iloilo on August 15, 2024.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through funds allocated by Senator Lawrence “Bong” Go and facilitated by Estancia Mayor Chic Mosqueda, provided 1,000 indigent families with a financial assistance of P3,000 each under the Aid to Individuals in Crisis Situation (Aics) program.

Meanwhile, 1,500 other residents received P2,000 each from the Local Government Support Fund.

In addition, 500 market vendors in the municipality underwent a DOLE Tupad Orientation. After completing a 10-day work program, they will receive P4,800.

The residents expressed their gratitude for the timely assistance provided by the government.

“Binisita natin ang Superheath Center, a medium-type polyclinic. Bwede dyan ang birthing facility, dental laboratory, and x-ray and other medical services. There will be 27 superheath centers in Iloilo Province, including Estacial, Iloilo that will be finisned soon,” Go said.

Go, the Senate Committee on Health and Demography chairman, announced that over 600 super health centers have been constructed in the country, primarily benefiting rural residents with limited access to primary healthcare.

The Superheath centers are expected to primarily benefit rural residents with limited access to primary healthcare, particularly in light of the implementation of the Universal Health Care Law.

Go on July 20, 2024, distributed P1.15 million in financial assistance to 23 cooperatives in Western Visayas in Iloilo City.

The program, known as "Malasakit Para sa Kooperatiba," aims to support the development of cooperatives in the region. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)