Ex-barangay captain, now Calinog employee, caught in P1.05M drug bust

A FORMER punong barangay, who is currently employed as a job hire by the local government of Calinog, Iloilo, was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Baje San Julian, Calinog, after being caught in possession of about 115 grams of suspected shabu valued at P1,054,000 under the Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P6,800 per gram, around 6:20 a.m. on September 25, 2025.

The suspect was identified only as alias Osing, 41, married, a newly classified high-value individual (HVI), and a resident of Calinog.

Recovered from the suspect were one plastic sachet of suspected shabu, three large heat-sealed sachets of suspected shabu, and other non-drug items.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office–Western Visayas (PRO-6), lauded the accomplishment of the operatives.

“I commend everyone for a job well done. It is unfortunate that the suspect turned out to be a government employee—someone who is supposed to be trustworthy—yet was still involved in illegal drugs. Let this serve as a clear warning: the law exempts no one, not even those within the government,” Ligan said.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, provincial director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), praised the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) for their efforts in neutralizing a high-value target. He also expressed appreciation to the Ilonggo community for their trust and cooperation.

“This victory shows the strong trust and cooperation of our fellow citizens. This is very important to stop the spread of illegal drugs in our province. Therefore, I strongly urge the continuous monitoring and reporting of individuals involved in illegal drugs, as this is the guarantee for a peaceful and prosperous province,” Razalan said.

The IPPO, under Razalan, has been vigorously pursuing its campaign against illegal drugs, emphasizing its dedication to maintaining peace, order, and the safety of the Ilonggo community.

The operation was carried out by the PDEU Team 2, along with the Calinog Municipal Police Station and the Provincial Intelligence Unit under Ippo.

The suspect is now under police custody and will face charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)