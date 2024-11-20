Ex-child warrior, wife of Panay NPA leader surrender

A FORMER child warrior and a key figure of the dismantled Central Front, Komiteng Rehiyon-Panay of the Communist New People's Army (NPA) surrendered to government forces, leaving behind decades of armed struggle in Panay, on November 19, 2024.

Alias Todyo, 35, former team leader of the NPA or Communist Terrorist Group (CTG), surrendered to the Philippine Army's 12th Infantry (Lick 'Em) Battalion (12IB).

He said he joined the group at age 17 but left after experiencing unfulfilled promises and severe hardships.

Presented to Aklan Governor Jose Enrique Miraflores and Libacao Mayor Charito Navarosa, Todyo is now under the custody of the 12IB and will be enrolled in the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-Clip).

Lieutenant Colonel Vicel Jan Garsuta, commanding officer of the 12IB, said that Todyo will receive livelihood opportunities, skills training, and psychosocial support through E-Clip.

“We urge the remaining NPAs to take a cue from Todyo, return to the fold of the law, and start a new life with their families,” Garsuta said. “He was a victim of the CTG's deceitful recruitment tactics and endured immense hardship. As a victim, he deserves to heal and rebuild his life with the support of his family, community, and government.”

Meanwhile, Helen "Nesta" Balois, wife of NPA’s notorious extortionist Francisco “Tonying” Balois, surrendered to Tapaz Mayor Roberto Palomar on November 20, 2024.

Nesta admitted that the arrest of her husband in June 2024 and his humane treatment by authorities led her to abandon the armed struggle after 46 years.

Despite facing criminal charges of murder and rebellion, she hopes to reintegrate into society.

Garsuta praised the woman's surrender as a sign of the realization that the armed struggle may not have been worth the sacrifices.

Nesta expressed hope that as she returns to the law, she will find comfort in reunited with her family.

“Her surrender is a testament to the realization that the decades-long armed struggle, and the sacrifices it demanded, may not have been worth the cost. The time she lost with her children is irreplaceable. Now, as she returns to the fold of the law, we hope she finds comfort in reuniting with her family and rebuilding her life,” Garsuta said.

Both surrenders highlighted a growing trend of NPA members seeking reintegration.

Authorities have reiterated their call for remaining NPA members to surrender, emphasizing that the government is ready to assist them.

On November 7, two former child warriors, Kate and John, who were recruited at 17 and 20, respectively, also surrendered to the 12IB. (Leo Solinap)