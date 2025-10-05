Ex-IEMOP chief joins Razon’s Primelectric as COO

FORMER Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines (IEMOP) President and Chief Executive Officer Lawyer Richard Nethercott has joined billionaire Enrique Razon Jr.’s Primelectric Holdings, Inc. as corporate chief operationsoOfficer (COO).

IEMOP operates the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM), the country’s trading floor for electricity. Primelectric Holdings, the parent company of Razon’s power distribution interests, confirmed Nethercott’s appointment in a statement.

Primelectric President and Chief Executive Officer Roel Castro welcomed Nethercott to the company, citing his extensive experience in the country’s energy sector.

“With over five years of distinguished experience in overseeing the operations of the trading floor for Philippine electricity, Atty. Nethercott brings valuable expertise and leadership to our team,” Castro said.

Nethercott previously served as a Board Director of the Philippine Electricity Market Corporation (PEMC), contributing to policy and regulatory frameworks within the electricity market. Beyond corporate leadership, he has also served as a law professor, mentoring students in various universities across the country.

Castro said the new executive’s entry reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its operational and strategic capacity.

“We are honored and proud to have Atty. Richard Nethercott as our Corporate COO, strengthening our commitment to excellence and innovation in the energy sector,” he added.

Nethercott expressed optimism about his new role in the group, aligning himself with Primelectric’s mission to enhance power distribution services in the regions it serves.

“It is an honor to join Primelectric with the hope of being able to positively contribute to the company’s mission of providing the best quality service consumers deserve,” Nethercott said.

Primelectric Holdings manages several power distribution companies, including More Power in Iloilo, Negros Power, and Bohol Light. The group also operates the More Power Barge and oversees PrimeRES, its retail aggregation program arm.

The appointment underscores Primelectric’s continuing efforts to expand its operational footprint and influence in the Philippine power distribution industry through leadership that combines technical, regulatory, and academic experience. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)